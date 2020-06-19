VIDEO: PDP’s Energy Is What I Need To Move Edo Forward, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is confident that his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the right step in the right direction.

The governor who is seeking re-election for a second term in the September 19 governorship election stated that the PDP has what he needs to move the state forward.

“I am very happy to be here. The reception I have received since I drove in here has been ecstatic,” he told party supporters at the PDP secretariat in Benin City, the state capital.

Governor Obaseki added, “The energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next.”

His defection to the PDP comes three days after he resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed the disqualification of the governor from the APC governorship primary election over allegations of presenting defective certificates.

In a bid to realise his second term ambition, Governor Obaseki dumped the APC to pick up his PDP membership card, thereby becoming the party’s leader in the state.

He promised the residents, especially the PDP supporters in Edo that he would ensure an unmatched level of growth in the state.

“I have automatically become the leader of this party. I am prepared to provide leadership that will lead this party to victory.

“I am prepared to provide leadership that will not only put PDP into office in Edo State but as a ruling party in Edo State, we will make sure that the level of progress, growth, and participation in the political system and our people is unrivalled in this country,” the governor told the party faithful.

Governor Obaseki and the PDP also took to social media to share the news of his defection.

I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State. I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) June 19, 2020