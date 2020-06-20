APC Is ‘Becoming Single Most Dangerous Threat’ To Buhari’s Legacy – Oyegun

Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Oyegun, on Saturday said the party was becoming a threat to the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari and called for a special national convention “before it is too late.”

The National Chairmanship of the APC is currently in dispute after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole earlier this week.

In Edo state, the party also experienced the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party.

Oyegun, in a statement on Saturday, said the APC was “built on the blood and sweat of Nigerians, young and old, too numerous to count, who were willing to give everything in the service of progressive politics” and should not be allowed to disintegrate.

“I am afraid to note that the legacy of a government is defined mostly by its politics rather than its achievements in other areas, no matter how lofty those achievements are,” Oyegun said.

“Our recent history bears enough testimony to this reality. The military government of President Ibrahim Babangida is today remembered mainly for the June 12, 1993 elections and its aftermath.

“Our own political party, the APC, is fast becoming the single most dangerous threat to the legacy of our government and our President.”

The APC Chieftain then called on party leaders, especially the President and Governors, to call for a special convention.

“There is a most urgent need for the party NEC to meet and institute for the party a Caretaker Committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special National Convention,” he said.

Read Oyegun’s full statement: