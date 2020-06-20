Advertisement

Nigeria Records 661 More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Exceed 500

Channels Television  
Updated June 20, 2020

 

Nigeria has recorded 661 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) – one of the highest figures reported so far in the country.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Saturday night, saying 19 more people died of complications related to the virus.

 

Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that Nigeria now has a total of 19,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest with 230 infections, followed by Rivers and Delta States which reported 127 and 83 more cases respectively.

Others are FCT – 60, Oyo – 51, Edo – 31, Bayelsa – 27, Kaduna – 25, Plateau – 13, Ondo – six, Nasarawa – three, Ekiti and Kano – two, and Borno – one.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 8,407 cases, followed by Abuja and Kano which have 1,549 and 1,184 infections respectively.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS OF JUNE 20, 2020.

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Saturday 11:45 pm 20 Jun 2020

Samples Tested

111,052

Confirmed Cases

19,808

Active Cases

12,584

Discharged Cases

6,718

Death

506

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos8,4076,8481,436123
FCT1,5491,04647528
Kano1,18442271250
Rivers86648035630
Oyo8605692829
Edo77958716131
Ogun62325035815
Kaduna55225628610
Delta50136012417
Borno4668235331
Gombe45121122614
Bauchi44711432211
Katsina42617123322
Jigawa3171201916
Ebonyi234971370
Abia221125933
Plateau2201011145
Imo205181213
Nasarawa18490886
Kwara180521226
Bayelsa155117299
Sokoto135611514
Ondo134764216
Enugu12692295
Zamfara760715
Kebbi6721406
Anambra666519
Niger6631332
Akwa Ibom6523402
Yobe563458
Osun544464
Adamawa421374
Benue3927120
Ekiti344282
Taraba188100
Kogi3300


More on Headlines

Governors Intervene In Doctors’ Strike, Promise To Resolve Grievances

Edo APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Says Ward Chairman

Some Edo APC Officials Announce Lifting Of Suspension On Oshiomhole

Edo Poll: PDP Screens Obaseki For Primary Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV