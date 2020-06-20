Nigeria Records 661 More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Exceed 500

Nigeria has recorded 661 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) – one of the highest figures reported so far in the country.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Saturday night, saying 19 more people died of complications related to the virus.

661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-230

Rivers-127

Delta-83

FCT-60

Oyo-51

Edo-31

Bayelsa-27

Kaduna-25

Plateau-13

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-2

Kano-2

Borno-1 19,808 confirmed

6,718 discharged

19,808 confirmed

6,718 discharged

506 deaths

Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that Nigeria now has a total of 19,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest with 230 infections, followed by Rivers and Delta States which reported 127 and 83 more cases respectively.

Others are FCT – 60, Oyo – 51, Edo – 31, Bayelsa – 27, Kaduna – 25, Plateau – 13, Ondo – six, Nasarawa – three, Ekiti and Kano – two, and Borno – one.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 8,407 cases, followed by Abuja and Kano which have 1,549 and 1,184 infections respectively.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS OF JUNE 20, 2020.

COVID-19 NIGERIA Saturday 11:45 pm 20 Jun 2020 Samples Tested 111,052

Confirmed Cases 19,808 Active Cases 12,584 Discharged Cases 6,718 Death 506