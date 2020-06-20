Edo APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Says Ward Chairman

The crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension following the controversy surrounding the membership status of the embattled national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

This follows the conflicting declarations by the APC executive members of Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) on the suspension of Oshiomhole.

During an interview with Channels Television on Saturday, the ward chairman, Stephen Oshawo, insisted that the embattled national chairman remained suspended from the party.

He faulted the group of ward officials who said that they have lifted the suspension on Oshiomhole, stressing that no decision of such was taken.

According to Oshawo, no other member of Ward 10 in Etsako West LG is qualified to make any such pronouncement.

He added that the executives of the party at the ward were still together, saying nobody has left for another party.

Earlier, the ward secretary, Emuakemeh Sule, told reporters at the APC national secretariat in Abuja that the executive members reviewed Oshiomhole’s suspension and decided to lift it in the interest of peace.

He claimed that 17 out of the 27 officials of the ward who signed the suspension order were in agreement with the decision to lift the suspension.