India ‘Deliberately Provoked’ Border Clash – China

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Saturday accused India of deliberately provoking a border clash between both nuclear-armed states.

On Tuesday India said at least 20 of its soldiers had been killed in a violent face-off with Chinese forces on the disputed Himalayan border.

The fighting took place without any firearms because of a 1996 agreement barring guns and explosives from the area.

In a series of tweets Saturday, spokesman Lijian Zhao, gave a breakdown of what transpired at the border in recent days.

A step-by-step account of the Galwan clash 1. The Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) June 20, 2020

