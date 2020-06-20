PDP Governors Assure Obaseki Of Level Playing Field

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has assured Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his teeming supporters of accommodation and a level playing field.

This follows the governor’s defection to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

On behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, wished Governor Obaseki success in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

“We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR and all other PDP Governors in the Forum,” said a statement by the forum’s director-general, C. Maduabum.

It added, “Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability, and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social, and infrastructural development of Edo State.”

According to the statement, the Forum extends the solidarity and support of the governors to Governor Obaseki and his supporters as he participates in the primary election.

The party has fixed Thursday next week for the exercise to pick its flagbearer for the September poll.