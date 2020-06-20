Advertisement

Six Members Of One Family Murdered In Mexico

Agency Report  
Updated June 20, 2020
PHOTO USED TO ILLUSTRATE STORY: A soldier stands guard next to a security transport truck after it was ambushed by an armed group who killed four private guards in an assault on the Guadalajara-El Arenal highway, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 19, 2020. ULISES RUIZ / AFP

 

Six members of one family, including a minor, were killed in their home by an armed group in central Mexico, the local prosecutor’s office has said.

Gunmen arrived at the house in Celaya in Guanajuato state on Thursday night and started setting off “explosions targeting the family,” it added.

Investigators found three women and two men dead at the scene, as well as a minor whose age and gender were not given, the prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Two other women were wounded and taken to hospital, according to the state security ministry.

Celaya’s mayor condemned the killings and said he would help with the investigation.

Guanajuato is one of Mexico’s main industrial centers and has attracted the attention of violent cartels involved in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and stealing petrol.



