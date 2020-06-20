Some Edo APC Officials Announce Lifting Of Suspension On Oshiomhole

Some officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako West Ward 10 have announced the lifting of the suspension imposed on the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The secretary of the ward, Emuakemeh Sule, made the announcement on behalfof his colleagues on Saturday while addressing a news conference at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He explained that the ward reviewed the suspension of Oshiomhole and decided to lift it in the interest of peace.

Sule claimed that 17 out of the 27 officials of the ward who signed the suspension order were in agreement with the decision to lift the suspension.

According to him, the party’s ward officials met on June 4 and resolved to call on all organs of the party to restore the rights and privileges of the APC national chairman.

The ward secretary briefed reporters a day after the Chairman of Etsako West Ward 10, Mr Stephen Oshawo, announced that Oshiomhole remained suspended.

Despite the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oshawo insisted on Friday that the officials that took the decision to suspend the national chairman would not leave the party.

Read the resolution of the party’s ward officials below: