Troops Kill Three Bandits, Rescue Missing Herder In Plateau

Troops attached to Operation Safe Haven have killed three bandits during an operation conducted at Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the soldiers recorded the feat in continuation of the intensive clearance operations under Operation Accord, aimed at curbing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central regions.

Enenche stated that the raid was conducted on Friday following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a suspected notorious kidnap kingpin at a hotel in Kwa.

According to him, the suspects fell to the superior firepower of the troops during a gunfight while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A Beretta pistol, single-barrel gun, two fabricated pistols, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a motorcycle among other items were recovered from the suspects.

In a related development, the military spokesman noted that some soldiers rescued a herder on Friday with the help of local vigilantes, after he went missing while grazing at Gidan Ado in Riyom LGA.

The victim who was identified as Salisu Abdullahi was said to have been evacuated to a hospital for prompt medical attention.

“Furthermore, on the same 19 June 2020, troops arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Alhaji Idris around Hawan-Kibo general area in Riyom LGA while four other suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the kidnap of one Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi at Kwahas-Lahir area in Mangu LGA of Plateau state.

“All the suspects have been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.