Nigerian Govt Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ghana

The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly condemned what it terms ‘attacks’ on a residential building within its diplomatic premises in Ghana.

Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the Federal Government’s displeasure in a series of tweets posted on his timeline on Sunday.

Onyeama’s tweets come on the heels of several reports that buildings at the diplomatic premises were brought down by a bulldozer late Friday, June 19, following claims by a businessman who said he owned the piece of land where the Nigerian High Commission’s staff quarters was erected.

It took a timely intervention by the Ghanaian police to stop more buildings from being destroyed.

In reaction, Mr Oyeama condemned the attack and urged the Ghanaian government to take precise actions against the perpetrators of the attacks.

Onyeama tweeted, “We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @GhanaMFA”

