Salah Left On The Bench For Liverpool Return

Agency Report  
Updated June 21, 2020
File: Referee Anthony Taylor gives Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) a yellow card for simulation during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on May 6, 2018. Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Mohamed Salah was left on the bench for Liverpool’s first game in 106 days as the Reds look to move within one win of the Premier League title at Everton.

Salah’s place in the front three alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino goes to Takumi Minamino, while Andy Robertson also misses out at left-back with James Milner deputising.

The Egyptian is Liverpool’s top scorer in the league this season with 16 goals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can end a 30-year wait to win a league title this week with victory in the Merseyside derby and at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Despite concerns over supporters congregating around the stadiums, Sunday’s clash will take place at Everton’s Goodison Park, less than a mile from Liverpool’s Anfield home.



