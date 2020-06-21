Three Confirmed Dead As Farmers And Herders Clash In Jigawa

Three persons are reported to have been killed on Saturday following a violent clash between farmers and herders in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Local Government Chairman, Barkono Jaji-Adiyani who confirmed the incident to journalists, said he witnessed the funeral of all the deceased.

Also, the Local Government Information officer, Sunusi Doro, added that the clashed occurred when a resident of Arin community was attacked and badly injured by some Fulani men who blocked him in a bush path.

He said the incident resulted to a violent clash between the already tense farmers and herders communities.

He said all the victims are residents of Adiyani, a Kanuri dominated farming community.

The official identified the deceased as Muhammadu Baushe, Maigida Kolo, he said one other victim is yet to be identified by name.

However, when contacted the police Public relation officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri said they are yet to receive a proper report from the police division in Guri Local Council.