298 Nigerians Depart UAE As 17 Others Arrive Abuja From Senegal

Two hundred and ninety eight Nigerians have departed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the country with 17 others arriving Abuja from Senegal on Sunday.

This is according to a series of tweets, on Monday, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

According to Mr Onyeama, the Nigerians will arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos via an Emirates Airline.

The Minister explained that upon their arrival from the UAE, they will undergo the mandatory 14-day isolation as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Earlier today, an @emirates flight conveying another 298 of our nationals departed #UAE for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 22, 2020

On the 17 Nigerians who were evacuated from Senegal, the Minister explained that they were received in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Sunday.