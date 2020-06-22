Buhari, APC Governors Meet Over Party Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The governors were led to the villa by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Katina State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Others at the meeting included Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Bagudu revealed that they presented the position of the Forum on the crisis rocking the APC to the President.

He, however, refused to disclose the details of the position taken by the governors on the internal crisis in the party.

Governor Bagudu acknowledged that conflict was normal in a political party, stressing that the dissenting voices were proof of the democratic nature of the APC.

According to him, President Buhari is committed to resolving the crisis in the party and will be carrying all dissenting voices along in the push towards lasting peace.

The governor noted that the President was determined to ensure all party issues were resolved soon, adding that he had taken the necessary steps.

The governors visited the Villa barely 24 hours after President Buhari met with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

See photos of the President’s meeting with the governors below: