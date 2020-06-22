Court Fixes July 6 To Hear Application On APC Mode Of Primary

The Federal High Court in Benin has adjourned till July 6 the case to determine the appropriate mode of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress to choose its flag bearer for the governorship election in Edo State.

At the commencement of proceedings on Monday, the counsel to the plaintiffs informed the court that the Court of Appeal had ordered on June 18 that the Federal High Court hear the applications on the main suit.

The counsel to the 2nd defendant, however, informed the court that he had appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal which had struck out his appeal on the jurisdiction of the court.

READ ALSO: Court Sets June 22 To Decide Mode Of Edo APC Primaries

He also informed the court that he has filed a stay of proceedings and sought that the application is heard.

The suit was filed by two APC members, Kenneth Asekomhe and Matthew Iduoyirikemwen, seeking to stop the party from going ahead with the direct primary method for the Edo governorship election.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding judge, Justice Garba Umar thereafter adjourned till Monday, July 6 for hearing of applications and the main suit.