Enugu Records 68 New Cases Of COVID-19

Enugu state on Monday confirmed 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 144.

In a statement obtained by Channels Television, the state’s Ministry of Health said the number of active cases is 110.

The statement, signed by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, also added that at least 49 health workers have been infected in the state.

However, the Ministry asked residents to remain calm and follow prescribed health guidelines such as the washing of hand and wearing face masks.

“Following some misconceptions over the spread of the pandemic in the state, it has become necessary to correct and inform the public that Enugu has had its share of COVID-19 infections, just as it is happening all over the world,” the Ministry’s statement said.

“No individual category has been spared by the pandemic. Consequently, men, women, children, old and young, people of every profession, and socio-economic class have been affected.

“The State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Response Team continues to follow the protocol and public health advisories of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and that of the Federal Ministry of Health, in responding to the pandemic.”