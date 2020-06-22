Factional APC Swears In New Deputy National Secretary

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to deepen as a factional acting Chairman of the party, Mr Hilliard Eta inaugurated a new Deputy National Secretary.

At a brief ceremony in Abuja, Eta said the swearing-in of Mr Worgu Boms is as a result of the vacancy in the office of the deputy national secretary.

He explained that Victor Giadom who is parading himself as the acting APC National Chairman is no longer a member of the party having resigned to contest the Rivers state governorship election in 2019.

This comes shortly after Giadom asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the governorship primary election in Edo State.

He made the appeal in a letter addressed to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and received by the electoral umpire on Monday.

In the letter dated June 18, 2020, Giadom asked INEC not to give support to direct primary election conducted by a committee chaired by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Meanwhile, one of the APC governorship aspirants in the Edo election, Osagie Iyamu has won the party’s primary election in Edo State.

According to the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Ize-Iyamu emerged winner after defeating two other aspirants – Pius Odubu and Osaro Obaze.

While Ize-Iyamu polled 27, 838, his other rivals garnered 3,776 votes and 2,724 votes respectively.