FG Summons Ghanaian Envoy Over Demolition Of Embassy Quarters

The Nigerian Government has summoned the Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Iva Denoo.

Denoo was summoned by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, over the demolition of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Mr Onyeama disclosed this on Monday via a post on his verified Twitter handle.

During the meeting, the minister said he demanded an urgent explanation of the incident and reinforcement of security around Nigeria’s diplomatic premises and staff in Ghana.

Summoned the Chargè d' Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.

The meeting held three days after a businessman demolished the building, claiming the structure was built on his land.

According to sources, the man showed up last week with some pieces of evidence to support his claim and began to knock down the fence surrounding the building.

He was said to have returned to the scene on Friday last week with a bulldozer and began to pull down the building.

The authorities in Nigeria and Ghana have condemned the incident.

See photos of the meeting between the minister and the Ghanaian envoy below: