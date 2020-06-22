Advertisement

Fire Guts Section Of Oba Market In Edo

Updated June 22, 2020
Firefighters battle the inferno at the Oba Market in Benin City, Edo State capital on June 22, 2020.

 

 

A section of the popular Oba Market in Edo State has been gutted by fire.

Some traders said the inferno started at midnight on Monday and destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the market in Benin City, the state capital.

The Zone K of the Federal Fire Service also confirmed the incident in a tweet.

It noted that the inferno was put out by firefighters who were supported by operatives of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force, among others.

 

