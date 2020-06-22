Fire Guts Section Of Oba Market In Edo

A section of the popular Oba Market in Edo State has been gutted by fire.

Some traders said the inferno started at midnight on Monday and destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the market in Benin City, the state capital.

The Zone K of the Federal Fire Service also confirmed the incident in a tweet.

It noted that the inferno was put out by firefighters who were supported by operatives of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force, among others.

At about 1:00hrs this morning Men of Federal Fire Service Zone K Edo command turned out to combat a raging inferno at Oba market ring road Benin city Edo State. In attendance are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, NPDC and Uniben fire service.@Fedfireng @ConnectEDO pic.twitter.com/XxqhweA2QB — Federal Fire Service Zone K (@fedfire_asaba) June 22, 2020

See the photos below: