NDLEA Arrests 158 Suspected Drug Dealers In Katsina

No fewer than 158 suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed this on Monday in a press conference at the Command Headquarters in the state.

According to NDLEA Commander, Mr. Momodu Sule, the suspects were arrested from January to date.

He noted that 120 of the suspects were counselled under the “Drug Demand Reduction Brisk Counselling program.”

On the successes recorded in the fight against the scourge, Sule explained that a total of 361.15kg of assorted hard drugs have also been seized with 16 convictions prosecuted.

While reiterating the agency’s commitment in ridding the state of illicit drugs, the NDLEA boss asked for the cooperation of all stakeholders.

“There is no crime, I repeat, there is no crime that does not have any element of drug inside, even the much talk about corruption, so if we fight drug we will fight insecurity,” he said.