Advertisement

Nigeria Records 675 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Near 21,000

Channels Television  
Updated June 22, 2020

 

Nigeria on Monday reported 675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases bring the country’s total reported cases, since February, to 20,919.

According to the health agency, 7,109 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 525 have died as a result of the virus.

In Monday’s report, Lagos state recorded the highest number of new cases with 288 and Oyo was second with 76.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), FCT (16), Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3), and Plateau (2).

 



More on Headlines

No State In Nigeria Is COVID-19 Free – NCDC DG

Ize-Iyamu Emerges Winner Of Edo APC Primary Election

Buhari, APC Governors Meet Over Party Crisis

Edo Election: APC Holds Governorship Primary In 192 Wards

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV