Taraba Suspends COVID-19 Restrictions For LG Polls

The Taraba state government on Monday suspended the restriction of movement for residents as the state prepares for Local Government Council elections scheduled for June 30.

The restrictions had been imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

According to a statement released by the State Governor’s spokesman, Bala Dan Abu, residents are free from the restrictions between June 23 to July 6.

“Government has, however, advised the people not to forget to observe all the already well-publicised measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“The government also reminded the general public that the state’s borders with its neighbours remain closed until further notice and security agencies are under instruction to enforce the closure strictly.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Taraba has recorded 18 cases of the novel coronavirus, with only eight active cases and 10 recoveries as of Sunday evening.

Taraba is yet to record any COVID-19 casualty.