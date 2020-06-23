49 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Enugu

Forty-nine health workers are said to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Enugu State.

But despite this, the government says the health workers have continued to do their best in the prevailing circumstances to deliver on their mandates.

On Monday the state confirmed 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 144.

In a statement obtained by Channels Television, the state’s Ministry of Health, however, noted that the number of active cases is 110, while 29 patients have been discharged and five have died.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, has called on the residents not to suffer in silence as this is not a time to avoid visits to hospitals when medical attention is needed.

He also restated the state government’s resolve to continue to identify cases with testing and contact tracing, as well as decontaminating homes, workplaces or hospitals where identified cases and their contacts have been.