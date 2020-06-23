Advertisement

Nigeria Records Eight New COVID-19 Deaths, 452 Fresh Cases

Ignatius Igwe  
Updated June 23, 2020

 

Nigeria has recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths and 452 fresh cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday via Twitter.

NCDC confirmed the new cases in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Lagos leads other states with 209 cases, followed by Oyo with 67 cases and Delta with 37 cases.

Similarly, Ogun recorded 36 cases, Abia (20), Enugu (16), Bauchi (15).

Meanwhile, Kaduna and Ondo recorded 8 cases respectively, Osun (7) with Benue and Imo each recording (3) cases.

While the FCT has 22 cases, Borno, however, has the least figure with just 1 case.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 21,371 with the number of discharged patients to 7, 338.

 



