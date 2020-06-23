Court Orders PDP To Field Obaseki In Edo Primaries

A High Court of Justice in the Ekpoma judicial division today restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from excluding Governor Godwin Obaseki and the other cleared aspirants from participating in the Edo State governorship primary.

The court ordered that the PDP and the electoral umpire should not exempt any of the aspirants who have been cleared by the party from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for the 25th June 2020.

With this decision Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been given the legal green light to participate in the gubernatorial primary.

