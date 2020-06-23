NJC Clears Federal Judge Of Misconduct

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has cleared a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of misconduct.

The Council chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed a petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the jurist.

Justice Muhammad held that the anti-graft agency’s letter, accusing the judge of wrongfully granting an ex parte application, was without merit.

He, therefore, advised the EFCC’s Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to file an appeal, if he was dissatisfied with the decision.

This comes a month after the EFCC filed a petition claiming that Justice Taiwo granted an ex parte order restraining it from performing its statutory functions.

But the Council, in its response made available to the EFCC today, said it considered the Commission’s claim and the judge’s response during an online meeting on 22 and 23 April 2020.

“After deliberation, the Council could not find any substance of infraction committed by the learned trial judge.

“Council also noted that all the steps taken by the learned trial judge in handling the cases were in accord with the laws and procedure legally available.

“Consequently, the Council dismissed the petition for lack of merit. You are therefore advised to appeal against the Ruling if you wish, please,” the NJC said in a letter by its secretary, Ahmed Saleh.