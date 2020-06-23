Border Closure: Police Intercept Truckload Of Youths In Lagos

The police have intercepted a truckload of youths said to be from different parts of the north at the border between Lagos and Ogun states.

According to the police, the arrest was made following an intelligence report that the truck laden with tomatoes which was Lagos-bound, was also carrying a large number of young men.

The youths who appeared to be in their 20s and 30s were ordered to disembark from the truck, as the police said they would be taken to the task force office for further investigation.

There had been several cases of security personnel intercepting trucks carrying young men headed for the south mostly from the northern part of the country.

As a result of the development, many have raised concerns about the continued violation of the order restricting inter-state travel, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.