Police Personnel At APC National Secretariat Strictly To Maintain Order – Frank Mba

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Frank Mba, has said that personnel of the NPF deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, are there to maintain law and order.

Mr. Mba in a statement on Tuesday noted that the deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

“The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat,” Mr. Mba stressed.

He further noted that members of the APC as-well-as staff of the secretariat are at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the secretariat as always.