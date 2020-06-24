Benue Govt. Denies Rumour Of First COVID-19 Death

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 has faulted reports that the state recorded its first COVID-19 death in one of its facilities.

According to the committee, contrary to reports that COVID-19 was responsible for the death, the deceased was operated on for leukaemia but started coughing three days to his death and his sample was taken to Abuja for testing.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Benson Abounu who was responding to the alleged death of the patient, said the patient died on Monday morning and his result came back positive that evening, making it difficult to tell the actual cause of death, especially haven been dealing with a more complicated health condition.

Mr Abounu also confirmed that three medical doctors, two drivers and another health worker, all tested positive in the cause of responding and managing COVID-19 patients whose number have risen to 47 as the time of the briefing.

He also disclosed that the Northern Governors’ Forum has ordered for 25 mobile testing trucks to help curb the spread of the virus which he blamed on the easing of the lockdown nation-wide.