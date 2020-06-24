Borno Govt Secures Conviction Of Three Rapists, Set To Shame Perpetrators

The Borno State Govt says it has secured the convictions of three rapists reported during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Women Affairs; Zuwaira Gambo revealed this on Wednesday during an inter-ministerial press conference marking the end of the first year in office of the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Gambo said the state is adopting the policy initiated at the federal level where perpetrators would be named and shamed.

“We have been taking steps with the Ulamas, local traditional leaders and especially the police and we are going to key into what has been adopted at the federal level and that is ensuring that all rapists are captured, figures and names and pictures attached to them to keep others away.”

According to the commissioner, the pressure was mounted on one of the victims to opt for an out of court settlement, but a coalition of the federation of women lawyers, civil societies and the ministry of Justice insisted on the prosecution.

“We made sure the guy was arrested despite interventions from family; you know the society people would beg, we made sure that the police understand that once somebody is caught committing this heinous act he should be made to face the wrought of the law,” she said.

She said there are other cases the ministry is currently pursuing adding that the aim is to secure the convictions of all rapists.