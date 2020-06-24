Brazilian Defender David Luiz Signs New Arsenal Contract

Brazil defender, David Luiz has signed a new one-year deal with Premier League side, Arsenal.

The North London side disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday where the club described the 33-year-old as an “important” player for the team.

According to Arsenal Technical director, Edu, the player who joined the club last summer, “helps everyone” in the side.

“David is a really important player for us,” Edu said. “He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team.

“His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone.”

Also, Arsenal confirmed that defenders, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have made permanent moves to the club.

Spanish star, Dani Ceballos’s loan from Real Madrid was equally extended until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

“I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future,” Edu explained. “They have been part of the long-term technical plan Mikel and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad.”

Twin Defeats

Arsenal on Saturday lost their second game in a row since the resumption of the Premier League after Brighton beat them 2-1.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City had earlier defeated Mikel Arteta’s side 3-0 in their first game after the restart of the league.

The twin defeats left the Gunners 10th on the table but a game against Southampton on Thursday will provide another chance for redemption.