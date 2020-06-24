COVID-19: FEC Approves N2.3trn Stimulus Plan

The Federal Executive Council has approved the N2.3trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan to support the nation’s economy in view of the global pandemic.

The sum was recommended by the Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed at the end of the meeting.

She noted that the approval was given at a virtual meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

More to follow…