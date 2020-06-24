Advertisement
COVID-19: Three Members Of Oyo Exco Test Positive
Three members of the Oyo State Executive Council have tested positive for COVID-19.
Governor Seyi Makinde announced this in a tweet on Wednesday, after the state government received confirmation tests for all members of the state exco.
Governor Makinde confirmed that three tests came back positive, while two were inconclusive and would need to be retested.
He, therefore, called for prayers for the officials while wishing them a speedy recovery.