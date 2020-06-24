Gunmen Attack Filling Station In Ondo, Kill Attendant

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed an attendant at a filling station in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The filling station which is located along the Oba-Ile Road area of the city was attacked late in the night on Tuesday.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained as the incident led to pandemonium with people scampering for safety.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, the suspects did not, however, succeed in robbing the filling station.

He said two suspects have been arrested not far from the scene of the incident in connection with the crime, saying that the remaining two fleeing suspects are being trailed by the police.

Ikoro revealed that a rifle, a Dane gun, some cartridges and live ammunition were recovered from the two arrested suspects.

The Police spokesperson added that the command will ensure all criminals in the state are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

He also assured residents of the State that the police are committed to providing adequate security for their lives and property.