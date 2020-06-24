Imo Govt Vows To Prosecute Violators Of COVID-19 Guidelines

The Imo State Government has vowed to arrest and prosecute anyone found flouting the protocols and guidelines put in place on the temporary easing of the lockdown in the state.

Governor Hope Uzodinma disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

He noted that the action is necessary following the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor regretted that some indigenes still don’t believe in the reality and existence of the coronavirus disease.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment in containing the spread of the virus, Governor Uzodinma said the government will leave no stone unturned in tackling the menace.

According to him, about 7000 health workers have been trained across the state on aggressive public enlightenment campaign to create awareness on the reality of the virus.