Advertisement

Kosovo President Charged With War Crimes In The Hague

Channels Television  
Updated June 24, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 05, 2020 Kosovo President Hashim Thaci pays his respect during a ceremony in Pristina marking the 20th anniversary of the killing of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) founding member and commander Adem Jashari. – Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity by the Special Tribunal For Kosovo in The Hague on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

 

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci has been charged with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the country’s 1990s conflict, a Hague-based tribunal said Wednesday.

“The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli and the other charged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders,” the Kosovo Specialist Chambers said in a statement, saying the charges were laid in April, and publicly unveiled on Wednesday.



More on World News

Markets Mixed As Investors Track Second Wave, New Lockdowns

Bill To Decriminalise Homosexuality Makes Headway In Gabon

Millions Of Migrant Workers Head Home Due To Coronavirus – UN

France Closes Two Paris Schools As Precaution After COVID-19 Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV