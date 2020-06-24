Kosovo President Charged With War Crimes In The Hague

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci has been charged with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the country’s 1990s conflict, a Hague-based tribunal said Wednesday.

“The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli and the other charged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders,” the Kosovo Specialist Chambers said in a statement, saying the charges were laid in April, and publicly unveiled on Wednesday.