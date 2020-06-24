Lagos Govt Arraigns Two Men Over Murder Of Hungarian

The Lagos State Government has arraigned two men for the murder of Bernadette Tohouo-Tohouo, the Hungarian wife of the MD of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo.

The Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) led the prosecution of the defendants before the State High Court sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island.

The defendants, Olamilekan Oke and Akande Adeyinka were arraigned on eight counts for conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and rape.

The offences were said to have been committed on Dec 8, 2019, at about 7:30 pm when they broke into Flat 7a Luggard Avenue, Ikoyi where they killed 44-year-old Bernadette Tohouo-Tohouo by suffocating her to death with a pillow.

The defendants also allegedly attempted to kill her husband, Gildas by stabbing him severally on the neck, head and back with a knife/dagger.

At gun-point, they were said to have stolen several properties including local and foreign currencies, 2 iPhones and the couple’s wedding rings.

One of the defendants, Olamilekan Oke, was also charged with the rape of Bernadette.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The Attorney-General immediately told the judge, Justice Nicol-Clay to grant a short date for trial as the state already listed 14 witnesses to testify against the defendants.

The defendants’ counsel had no objections to this and Justice Nicol-Clay has adjourned the trial to June 30 and July 1.

Pending the trial, the defendants were remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre where they have been since their arrest.