NUT Suspends Kwara Chairman Over Corruption Allegations

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has suspended the Chairman of its Kwara State chapter, Toyin Salihu, following accusations of corrupt practices running into N30million.

NUT first Vice President, Kayode Akoshile, revealed this on Wednesday during a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

Salihu is being paraded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the accusation of diverting the salary meant for 400 teachers.

According to the NUT leader, the union will not condone any act of financial misconduct by any of its members or executives.

He claimed that the former chairman connived with some officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Akoshile who announced the suspension of the chairman and two other staff of the union, maintained that the national body frowns at the practices which it considers an embarrassment to the union.