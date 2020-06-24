Ondo State Deputy Governor Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal Of Police Escorts

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi has raised an alarm over the ‘withdrawal’ of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami.

According to the deputy governor, this act is putting his life, as well as that of his family, and staff, in danger.

Mr Ajayi stated on Wednesday that this is the same Commissioner of Police that took ‘him’ hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate “despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The deputy governor said he is not oblivious of surreptitious moves to undermine his security, as to make him venerable in order to carry out an evil agenda.

He called on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to be aware of the latest ‘ugly’ development in Ondo State.

According to Mr Ajayi, should anything happen to him, his family, and staff, then the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.