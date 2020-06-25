BREAKING: Again, Police Take Over APC Secretariat In Abuja

The police have taken over the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

This comes two days after a team of security operatives sealed off the party’s office in the nation’s capital, purportedly on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Thursday’s incident also comes ahead of the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to take place at the Presidential Villa.

As early as 9am, two Toyota Hilux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the party’s secretariat.

Members of staff at the secretariat who had arrived early were asked to move out of their offices.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mr Victor Giadom had on Tuesday got the Presidential backing to convene the National Executive Committee meeting expected to hold virtually from the Presidential Villa.

However, the other NWC led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi faulted the convocation of the meeting which was described as illegal.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Vice Chairman (South South), Mr Hillard Eta, and the acting National Secretary, Mr Waziri Bulama, the NWC said they would not attend the NEC meeting convened by Mr Giadom.

Just as the incident on Tuesday, the seal off is also alleged to be at the instance of the Inspector General of Police who directed the Commissioner of Police at the FCT Command to ensure that nobody is allowed into the secretariat.

Shortly after arriving at the APC secretariat, Bulama who was also denied entry into the premises said the police sealed off the place, based on orders from above.

Efforts to get the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, failed as his phone line was switched off and a text message sent to him was not replied as at the time of filing this report.