Buhari, Osinbajo, Governors, Giadom Attend APC NEC Meeting

Channels Television  
Updated June 25, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and others attend the APC National Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on June 25, 2020.

 

 

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday held in Abuja.

The meeting took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, although some party chieftains joined the session virtually.

In attendance at the venue were President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and members of the National Assembly, as well as the acting APC National Chairman, Victor Giadom.

The governors include Sule Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe).

 

Other governors at the Villa were Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, led the National Assembly leaders to the meeting.

They included Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase; House Majority Leader, Hassan Dogowa; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu; House Deputy Chief Whip, Peterson Akpatason, and Senator Sabi Abdullahi, among others.

The meeting, which was convened by Giadom to resolve the crisis in the party, also had in attendance the Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu.



