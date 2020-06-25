Advertisement

Building Collapse Kills Mother, Two Children In Italy

Channels Television  
Updated June 25, 2020
A photo grabbed from a video taken and handout on June 24, 2020 by the Italian Corps of Firefighters (Vigili del Fuoco) shows an Urban Search And Rescue team working at the site of a building collapse in Albizzate, near Varese, northern Italy, that killed a woman and her two children who were walking along the building's wall. (Photo by Handout / Vigili del Fuoco / AFP) /
A photo grabbed from a video taken and handout on June 24, 2020 by the Italian Corps of Firefighters (Vigili del Fuoco) shows an Urban Search And Rescue team working at the site of a building collapse in Albizzate, near Varese, northern Italy, that killed a woman and her two children who were walking along the building’s wall. (Photo by Handout / Vigili del Fuoco / AFP) /

 

 

A woman and two of her children were crushed to death when part of a building collapsed in northern Italy as a third child, a nine-year-old boy, looked on, Italian news agencies reported Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday in the town of Albizzate, on the outskirts of Milan, when a cornice nearly 70 metres (230 feet) long suddenly fell from the one-storey building, crashing onto the street.

The woman, of Moroccan origin, and her five-year-old son were killed on the spot, while her 15-month-old daughter died later in hospital, the ANSA news agency said.

The nine-year-old was across the street when the mass of stone and brick crushed the others. A 42-year-old woman was also injured.

It took search-and-rescue workers several hours to dig out the victims’ bodies from the rubble, the reports said.

The old industrial building houses several businesses. A “twin” building which includes a supermarket has been shut.

-AFP



More on World News

Bayer Pays $10 Bn To Settle Weedkiller Cancer Cases

Google Says It Will Pay Publishers For News

North And South Mark 70th Anniversary Of Korean War

Qatar Confirms First Virus Death Among World Cup Workforce

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV