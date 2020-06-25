COVID-19: Lagos Govt Discharges 36 Recovered Patients

Thirty-six fully recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged by the Lagos State Government on Thursday.

This is according to a tweet on the Lagos State Ministry of Health official handle handle which explained that the recovered patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

While giving a breakdown of the recovered patients, the Ministry of Health said 11 of the patients are females while 25 are males.

“The patients; 9 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 7 from Agidingbi, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19,” the statement explained.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1364.”

More Infections

On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 649 new COVID-19 cases as infections from the virus rose to 22, 020.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which explained that the new cases were reported in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Statistics from the NCDC show that Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 250 new cases, closely followed by Oyo State with 100 cases.

Similarly, Plateau and Delta both had 40 fresh cases of the virus.