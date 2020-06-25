Enugu Records 30 New COVID-19 Cases

The Enugu State government has announced 30 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in Enugu, Dr Obi Ikechukwu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Enugu to 174.

Of the cases, 138 are receiving treatment, and 31 others have been successfully treated and discharged while five COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.

Dr Ikechukwu urged the residents to stay at home when not absolutely necessary to go out and wear a face mask if they must be out of their houses.

He also advised them to always keep a safe distance from other people at all times and avoid crowded places, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Some other ways to tackle the disease, according to the commissioner, include practicing good respiratory hygiene and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible.

He also asked residents to report to the relevant authorities if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 649 new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The new cases were reported from 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing the nation’s total figure to 22,020.

The health agency revealed that 7,613 have been discharged after successful treatment but 542 deaths have been recorded.