Advertisement

Ghana Residents Report Earthquake

Channels Television  
Updated June 25, 2020
A file picture of the Ghanaian Flag
A file picture of the Ghanaian Flag

 

Several people living in Ghana late Wednesday reported that their walls shook in what appears to have been a light earthquake.

According to MyJoyOnline, a Ghanaian news website, parts of the Greater Accra, Central Region, and their surrounding areas experienced the tremors which took place at about 10:40 pm and occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

A Nigerian tech investor living in Ghana, Victor Asemota, said his “wall and glass table” vibrated. And the co-founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku, said he “felt it too.”

 

According to VolcanoDiscovery, a website dedicated to volcano photos and information, the Ghana earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0.

Light earthquakes are measured between 4 and 4.9 on the Richter scale and generally cause no damage.

Although the country is well removed from the major earthquake zones of the world, Ghana is prone to earthquake disaster, according to one academic paper published in 2003.

In 2018, the BBC reported an earth tremor in Accra.

 



More on Africa

Bill To Decriminalise Homosexuality Makes Headway In Gabon

Zuma Returns To Court For Pre-Trial Hearing In Corruption Case

South Africa To Start Africa’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot

South Africa’s Unemployment Rate Tops 30%

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV