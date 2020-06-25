Ikorodu Bois Head To Hollywood After Remake Of ‘Extraction’ Trailer

The Russo Brothers, co-producers of American action-thriller film, Extraction, have invited amateur video producers, Ikorodu Bois, to the premiere of the film’s sequel.

Ikorodu Bois are famous on social media for their stunningly creative remakes of high-quality movie trailers and video production.

The group re-enacted Extraction‘s trailer and published on Wednesday, racking up over four million views in under 24 hours on Twitter and capturing the attention of the Russo Brothers and star actor, Chris Hemsworth.

We so much love this movie and we hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix sees this remake, pls retweet 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x47h9UV9Sz — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

“This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there!” the Russo Brothers said after watching the remake.

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

This is not the first time the group is attracting attention from outside the country. After a remake of the trailer for Money Heist, a Netflix production, one of the film’s star actors, Alvaro Morte, tweeted “what an amazing job.”

The group has also attracted praise from American actress Taraji Henson.