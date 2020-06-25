Lagos Tops Daily COVID-19 Chart As Nigeria Nears 23,000 Cases

Lagos State recorded the highest daily COVID-19 infections in the country on Thursday with 159 new cases.

This is according to a late-night tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which noted that the country had 594 fresh cases of the virus for the day.

A breakdown of the latest figures from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria now has 22, 614 COVID-19 cases.

According to the health agency, Delta State had the second highest infections for the day with 106 cases and is followed by Ondo State (44), FCT (34), Edo (34) and Oyo (33).

Other states with fresh cases of the virus are as follows: Kaduna (33), Enugu (28), Katsina, (25), Imo (22) Adamawa (15), Ogun (12), Osun (11) Abia (8), amd Rivers (6).

The remaining states with new COVID-19 cases are Nasarawa (5), Bauchi (5), Niger (5), Kebbi (4), Ekiti (3), Plateau (1), Taraba (1).

Of the number of total infections in the country, 7,822 have been discharged with 549 deaths recorded.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 25, 2020

All states in the country (except Cross River) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported COVID-19 cases, according to the NCDC.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the country as of Thursday, June 25th, 2020:

Going Global

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 483,872 people since emerging in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 9,500,200 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,699,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.