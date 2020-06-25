Advertisement

PHOTOS: Police Seal Off APC Secretariat In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated June 25, 2020
Party members and officials at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on June 25, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The police on Thursday sealed off the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The incident, which is the second in a week, comes ahead of the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to take place virtually from the Presidential Villa.

While police patrol vans were stationed at strategic positions around the party’s secretariat, members of staff who had arrived early were asked to move out of their offices.

Similarly, Mr Waziri Bulama, the National Secretary of the Abiola Ajimobi led National Working Committee, was prevented from entering the secretariat.

He has refused to leave the venue and alleged that the police sealed off the building based on orders from above.

See the pictures below:

Security operatives at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on June 25, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.
Mr Waziri Bulama addressing reporters at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on June 25, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

Security operatives at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on June 25, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.



