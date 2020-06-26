167 Stranded Nigerians Return From South Africa

One hundred and sixty seven Nigerians stranded in South Africa have returned to the country on Thursday.

The Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja from Johannesburg at about 9:10 pm local time via an Air Peace flight.

According to a tweet from the official handle of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the evacuees had tested negative to coronavirus but will be undergoing the mandatory 14-day self-isolation in line with the guidelines from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“167 Nigerians stranded in South Africa have arrived Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport at exactly 9:10 pm Local time on Air Peace flight 5N-BVE from Johannesburg,” the statement noted.

“The 167 evacuees ALL TESTED NEGATIVE before being EVACUATED. They will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the NCDC, the Ministry of Health and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

While explaining further, the agency said 45 of the “evacuees disembarked Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and at about 9:50 pm the plane left for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with 122 evacuees.”