72 Healthcare Workers Infected With COVID-19 In Enugu

The number of healthcare workers infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Enugu State has increased to 72, the government has said.

The Commissioner for Health in Enugu, Dr Obi Ikechukwu, confirmed this in a statement on Friday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He disclosed that the results of 28 more suspected cases of COVID-19, whose samples were collected earlier, came back positive.

According to the commissioner, this brings to 202 the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Of the infections, 154 cases are receiving treatment at the government’s facility and 43 recovered patients have been discharged.

READ ALSO: 49 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Enugu

Dr Ikechukwu added that five people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

He urged the residents to be responsible and stay in their various homes when it was not absolutely necessary to go out.

The commissioner stressed that it was important for residents to wear face masks when in public places, as well as keep a safe distance from other people at all times.

He also asked residents to report to the relevant authorities if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms of the disease.

The latest figure shows that 13 more healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 in the line of duty in the last four days.

On Monday, the state’s Ministry of Health said 49 healthcare workers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.